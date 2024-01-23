Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Position Increased by Beaton Management Co. Inc.

Beaton Management Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,278 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,577 shares during the period. Beaton Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 11.3% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 54,278 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,759,000 after acquiring an additional 5,529 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 10.5% during the third quarter. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 57,475 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,863,000 after acquiring an additional 5,463 shares during the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 17.6% during the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,074 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares during the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.0% during the third quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 33,653 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 9.0% during the third quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 64,508 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,091,000 after acquiring an additional 5,348 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on VZ. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Barclays upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.85.

Verizon Communications Price Performance

NYSE VZ traded up $2.65 on Tuesday, reaching $42.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,585,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,537,559. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.68. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.14 and a twelve month high of $42.25. The stock has a market cap of $177.54 billion, a PE ratio of 8.46, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.07.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 21.26%. The company had revenue of $35.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Verizon Communications

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 23,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $888,440.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,886,130. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 23,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $888,440.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,886,130. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total value of $127,888.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,772,635.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

