Verizon Communications Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:VZ)

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Traders bought 110,798 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 34% compared to the average daily volume of 82,491 call options.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VZ. Citigroup increased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. KeyCorp upgraded Verizon Communications from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Verizon Communications from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.85.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Verizon Communications

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 23,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $888,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,635 shares in the company, valued at $1,886,130. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total value of $127,888.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,295 shares in the company, valued at $1,772,635.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 23,380 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $888,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,886,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC now owns 71,328 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,689,000 after buying an additional 2,464 shares during the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 183,121 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $6,904,000 after buying an additional 2,463 shares during the period. LMG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 54,644 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,060,000 after buying an additional 13,532 shares during the period. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 208,642 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $7,866,000 after buying an additional 38,207 shares during the period. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,601 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE VZ traded up $2.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.85. 30,292,130 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,193,789. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Verizon Communications has a 1 year low of $30.14 and a 1 year high of $42.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.07. The stock has a market cap of $175.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.46, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.41.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.08. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 21.26%. The company had revenue of $35.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.36%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.63%.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

