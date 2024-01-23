Vermilion Energy Inc. (TSE:VET) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Vermilion Energy Inc. (TSE:VET – Get Free Report) (NYSE:VET) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$22.88.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$24.00 to C$20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$27.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$26.00 to C$24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$22.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th.

Get Vermilion Energy alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on VET

Vermilion Energy Price Performance

TSE VET opened at C$14.45 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$16.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$18.16. Vermilion Energy has a 52-week low of C$14.03 and a 52-week high of C$21.61. The stock has a market cap of C$2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.52, a PEG ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.04, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET – Get Free Report) (NYSE:VET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported C$0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.32 by C$0.02. Vermilion Energy had a return on equity of 28.51% and a net margin of 45.17%. The firm had revenue of C$475.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$575.50 million. Analysts anticipate that Vermilion Energy will post 3.1025641 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vermilion Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 15th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Vermilion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.97%.

About Vermilion Energy

(Get Free Report

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company owns 82% working interest in 796,648 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 384,237 net acres of undeveloped land in Canada; 149,043 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 258,125 net acres of developed land and 100% working interest in 106,993 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 1,604,206 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 107,351 net developed acres and 1,549,929 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,374 net acres land in Croatia; 614,625 net acres land in Hungary; and 97,907 net acres land in Slovakia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vermilion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vermilion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.