Vertcoin (VTC) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $18,067.12

Vertcoin (VTC) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 23rd. Vertcoin has a total market capitalization of $2.63 million and approximately $18,067.12 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vertcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0383 or 0.00000098 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Vertcoin has traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,124.82 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0766 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.34 or 0.00164542 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $225.84 or 0.00577511 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00010252 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.42 or 0.00057344 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $149.29 or 0.00381765 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $70.87 or 0.00181227 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Siacoin (SC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000035 BTC.

About Vertcoin

VTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 68,570,922 coins. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Vertcoin is medium.com/vertcoin-blog. Vertcoin’s official website is vertcoin.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.

Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.

Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto’s Gravity Well algorithm.”

Vertcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vertcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vertcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

