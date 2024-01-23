Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Stake Lifted by STF Management LP

STF Management LP increased its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 153.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,227 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,562 shares during the quarter. STF Management LP’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 99,752.6% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 171,204,312 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,248,509,000 after buying an additional 171,032,855 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $707,950,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 278.0% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,061,676 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,077,434,000 after buying an additional 2,251,781 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 7.4% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,340,634 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,102,288,000 after buying an additional 1,196,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 232.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 933,179 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $262,961,000 after buying an additional 652,321 shares in the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

VRTX traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $439.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 419,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,333,181. The stock has a market cap of $113.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.97, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $389.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $367.43. The company has a current ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a twelve month low of $283.60 and a twelve month high of $443.82.

Insider Transactions at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.55. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.79% and a net margin of 35.94%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.62 EPS. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CMO Carmen Bozic sold 5,651 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.92, for a total transaction of $2,011,303.92. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 34,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,440,115.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CMO Carmen Bozic sold 5,651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.92, for a total value of $2,011,303.92. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 34,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,440,115.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 6,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $419.07, for a total value of $2,785,977.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 2,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,015,406.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,549 shares of company stock valued at $9,128,531. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on VRTX shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $359.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $415.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $389.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $456.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $381.86.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.