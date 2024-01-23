Via Renewables (NASDAQ:VIA) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Via Renewables (NASDAQ:VIA – Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Via Renewables Stock Down 0.4 %
Via Renewables stock opened at $10.62 on Friday. Via Renewables has a 12-month low of $5.22 and a 12-month high of $36.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51.
Via Renewables (NASDAQ:VIA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Via Renewables had a net margin of 1.37% and a negative return on equity of 43.16%. The company had revenue of $110.24 million for the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Via Renewables
Via Renewables, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent retail energy services company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Electricity and Retail Natural Gas. The Retail Electricity segment engages in the transmission and sale of electricity to residential and commercial customers.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Via Renewables
- How to Invest in Cybersecurity
- Higher prices at the pump? Make up for it in Baker Hughes stock
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- 3 steel stocks to play the manufacturing comeback
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- Will ServiceNow continue its streak of double-digit EPS growth?
Receive News & Ratings for Via Renewables Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Via Renewables and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.