Via Renewables (NASDAQ:VIA) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Via Renewables (NASDAQ:VIA – Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Via Renewables Stock Down 0.4 %

Via Renewables stock opened at $10.62 on Friday. Via Renewables has a 12-month low of $5.22 and a 12-month high of $36.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51.

Via Renewables (NASDAQ:VIA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Via Renewables had a net margin of 1.37% and a negative return on equity of 43.16%. The company had revenue of $110.24 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Via Renewables

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Via Renewables by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 877,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,230,000 after acquiring an additional 9,764 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Via Renewables by 52.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 832,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,863,000 after acquiring an additional 285,232 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Via Renewables by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 373,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,582,000 after acquiring an additional 10,414 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Via Renewables by 4.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 270,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after buying an additional 11,055 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Via Renewables by 7.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 267,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after buying an additional 17,626 shares during the period. 76.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Via Renewables, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent retail energy services company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Electricity and Retail Natural Gas. The Retail Electricity segment engages in the transmission and sale of electricity to residential and commercial customers.

Featured Stories

