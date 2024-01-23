Viemed Healthcare (CVE:VMD) Director Sells C$98,708.23 in Stock

Viemed Healthcare (CVE:VMD – Get Free Report) Director Casey Hoyt sold 13,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.39, for a total value of C$98,708.23.

Viemed Healthcare Price Performance

CVE VMD opened at C$4.95 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$4.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$4.95. Viemed Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of C$1.65 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.34.

Viemed Healthcare Company Profile

Viemed Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides in-home health care solutions in the United States. It offers respiratory services and related equipment, including non-invasive ventilators, positive airway pressure machines, and oxygen units, as well as services of respiratory therapists. The company also provides in-home sleep apnea testing to determine the existence of sleep apnea at home.

