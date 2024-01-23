Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. Acquires 555 Shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 62,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $2,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of STAG. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,196,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $760,519,000 after purchasing an additional 2,724,076 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,209,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,561,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $355,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255,376 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 684.2% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,346,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,677,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,061,753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,932 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Benjamin S. Butcher sold 30,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.32, for a total transaction of $1,101,948.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $622,815.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Jaclyn Paul sold 12,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.57, for a total value of $497,553.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,916 shares in the company, valued at $421,030.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Benjamin S. Butcher sold 30,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.32, for a total value of $1,101,948.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $622,815.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 87,890 shares of company stock valued at $3,333,708. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

STAG Industrial stock traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $38.19. The stock had a trading volume of 499,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,135,390. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.88, a P/E/G ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 1.04. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a one year low of $31.01 and a one year high of $39.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.21.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.1233 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is 144.12%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 target price (up from $38.00) on shares of STAG Industrial in a report on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on STAG Industrial in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on STAG Industrial from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered STAG Industrial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on STAG Industrial from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, STAG Industrial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.38.

We are a REIT focused on the acquisition, ownership and operation of industrial properties throughout the United States. We seek to (i) identify properties for acquisition that offer relative value across all locations, industrial property types, and tenants through the principled application of our proprietary risk assessment model, (ii) operate our properties in an efficient, cost-effective manner, and (iii) capitalize our business appropriately given the characteristics of our assets.

