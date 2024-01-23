Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. Sells 23 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,879 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 23 shares during the period. BlackRock makes up 2.1% of Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $3,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BLK. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BLK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $719.00 to $793.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $720.00 to $818.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of BlackRock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $819.00 to $938.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of BlackRock from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $708.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of BlackRock from $814.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $785.73.

BlackRock Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BLK traded down $1.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $792.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 491,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 626,503. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $771.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $710.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a current ratio of 3.72. The company has a market cap of $117.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.36. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $596.18 and a 12-month high of $819.00.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The asset manager reported $9.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.84 by $0.82. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.81% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $8.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 39.4 EPS for the current year.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a $5.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $20.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $5.00. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 54.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 15,385 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $652.03, for a total value of $10,031,481.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 435,260 shares in the company, valued at $283,802,577.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Further Reading

