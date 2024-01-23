Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. Takes Position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in Equifax by 273.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 112 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Equifax during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Equifax during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Equifax by 70.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 193 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Equifax in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. 98.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equifax Price Performance

NYSE EFX traded up $0.44 on Tuesday, reaching $248.93. The company had a trading volume of 445,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 801,633. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.67 billion, a PE ratio of 58.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $232.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $207.76. Equifax Inc. has a 12 month low of $159.95 and a 12 month high of $252.60.

Equifax Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.97%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EFX. Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of Equifax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $272.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $218.00 to $267.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Equifax in a research report on Monday, November 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $243.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Equifax from $230.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Equifax in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Equifax has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.12.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.58, for a total value of $1,166,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 63,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,496,372.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Melissa D. Smith bought 914 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $166.27 per share, with a total value of $151,970.78. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,704.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.58, for a total value of $1,166,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 63,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,496,372.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

