Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management cut its holdings in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,154,984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 231,500 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 2.22% of Vistra worth $270,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VST. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vistra by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,604,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,500 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Vistra by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,939,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,597,000 after purchasing an additional 534,299 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Vistra by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,551,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,186,000 after buying an additional 597,875 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vistra by 5.5% in the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 5,365,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,844,000 after buying an additional 279,510 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vistra by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,273,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,170,000 after purchasing an additional 241,287 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VST has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Vistra from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Vistra from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th.

Vistra Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE VST traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.85. The company had a trading volume of 2,987,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,973,158. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.33. Vistra Corp. has a 12-month low of $21.18 and a 12-month high of $40.49. The company has a market capitalization of $14.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by ($0.77). Vistra had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 9.19%. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.98 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Vistra Corp. will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.213 per share. This is a boost from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

Vistra Company Profile

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

Featured Articles

