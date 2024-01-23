Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $10.41 Million

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 23rd. During the last week, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded down 14.2% against the U.S. dollar. Vulcan Forged PYR has a total market capitalization of $152.93 million and approximately $10.41 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can now be bought for approximately $5.44 or 0.00013936 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Vulcan Forged PYR Profile

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is a token. It launched on April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,100,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged. The official website for Vulcan Forged PYR is vulcanforged.com. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged.

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged (PYR) (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged (PYR) has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 27,182,227 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged (PYR) is 5.62152254 USD and is down -4.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 134 active market(s) with $9,027,010.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vulcan Forged PYR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vulcan Forged PYR using one of the exchanges listed above.

