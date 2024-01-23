Wajax (TSE:WJX) Price Target Raised to C$36.00

Wajax (TSE:WJX – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 14.91% from the company’s current price.

WJX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TD Securities lowered their price target on Wajax from C$37.00 to C$34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Wajax from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th.

Wajax Stock Performance

Shares of Wajax stock traded down C$0.87 on Tuesday, hitting C$31.33. The stock had a trading volume of 23,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,964. Wajax has a 52-week low of C$21.06 and a 52-week high of C$32.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.97. The stock has a market cap of C$673.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$29.04 and its 200 day moving average price is C$28.54.

Wajax (TSE:WJX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Wajax had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 4.02%. The firm had revenue of C$509.70 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Wajax will post 4.1720991 EPS for the current year.

About Wajax

Wajax Corporation provides sales, parts, and services to construction, forestry, mining, industrial/commercial, oil sands, transportation, metal processing, government, utilities, and oil and gas sectors. The company offers compact excavators, dump trucks, excavators, wheel loaders, and wheeled excavators; aerial devices, boom lifts, cranes, digger derricks, drills, lifts, and material and scissor lifts; engines and transmissions; and feller bunchers, felling heads, flail debarkers, forwarders, grinders, harvesting heads, log loaders, skidders, track and wheel harvesters, and woodchippers.

