Wanchain Price Hits $0.19 (WAN)

Wanchain (WAN) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. One Wanchain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000497 BTC on exchanges. Wanchain has a market cap of $38.39 million and $1.64 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Wanchain has traded down 7.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.00 or 0.00074138 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.22 or 0.00026136 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.02 or 0.00023072 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00006624 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000398 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001745 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00006288 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001413 BTC.

Wanchain uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 197,572,069 coins. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain (WAN) is a cryptocurrency enabling cross-chain transactions. It fosters interoperability between blockchain networks, creating a decentralized financial infrastructure. WAN is used for staking, transaction fees, governance, and cross-chain exchanges. Jack Lu and a team of developers created Wanchain.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wanchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wanchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

