Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) Sees Strong Trading Volume Following Analyst Upgrade

Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock from $164.00 to $169.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock. 1,361,728 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 72% from the previous session’s volume of 789,596 shares.The stock last traded at $152.39 and had previously closed at $152.60.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on WCN. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $154.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of Waste Connections from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.44.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on WCN

Insider Transactions at Waste Connections

Institutional Trading of Waste Connections

In related news, SVP Philip Rivard sold 5,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.26, for a total value of $745,487.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Waste Connections by 7.4% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,304,000 after buying an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Waste Connections by 2.8% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,463,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $494,980,000 after purchasing an additional 95,279 shares during the period. BROOKFIELD Corp ON boosted its holdings in Waste Connections by 86.2% in the second quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON now owns 184,623 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,388,000 after purchasing an additional 85,494 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 8.3% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 344,858 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,290,000 after acquiring an additional 26,539 shares during the period. Finally, Brasada Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 0.7% during the second quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 126,887 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,136,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections Trading Up 0.1 %

The company has a market cap of $39.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $143.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.71.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.03. Waste Connections had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 13.95%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Connections Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. This is a boost from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 7th. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is currently 35.40%.

About Waste Connections

(Get Free Report)

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.