Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Webster Financial had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 13.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.60 EPS.

Webster Financial Price Performance

Shares of Webster Financial stock traded down $0.58 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 334,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 990,102. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Webster Financial has a one year low of $31.03 and a one year high of $56.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 1.34.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on WBS shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $53.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Raymond James increased their price target on Webster Financial from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Webster Financial from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Webster Financial in a report on Thursday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.08.

Insider Activity at Webster Financial

In other Webster Financial news, insider Jack L. Kopnisky sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total transaction of $250,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 310,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,557,857.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Webster Financial

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its position in shares of Webster Financial by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 5,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in shares of Webster Financial by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 21,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Webster Financial by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in Webster Financial by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 8,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 91,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,454,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. 86.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Webster Financial Company Profile

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial real estate and equipment financing, business banking, asset-based lending, and commercial services; public sector finance; mortgage warehouse financing; treasury management services; credit, deposit, and cash flow management services; and wealth management solutions to business owners and operators, including trust, asset management, financial planning, insurance, retirement, and investment products, as well as derivative, treasury, accounts payable, accounts receivable, and trade products and services.

Featured Articles

