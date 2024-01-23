Wedbush Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK)

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush in a report issued on Tuesday, RTT News reports. They presently have a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush’s target price indicates a potential upside of 56.14% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Scholar Rock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Scholar Rock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th.

Scholar Rock Stock Down 4.3 %

SRRK traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $14.73. 720,852 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 726,303. The company has a current ratio of 8.55, a quick ratio of 8.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Scholar Rock has a 12-month low of $5.56 and a 12-month high of $21.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.55 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.84 and a 200 day moving average of $10.44.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.53). During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.55) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Scholar Rock will post -1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Scholar Rock news, insider Caryn Parlavecchio sold 2,849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.93, for a total value of $45,384.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 114,350 shares in the company, valued at $1,821,595.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Scholar Rock news, CFO Edward H. Myles sold 35,007 shares of Scholar Rock stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.51, for a total value of $437,937.57. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 168,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,111,487.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Caryn Parlavecchio sold 2,849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.93, for a total value of $45,384.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 114,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,821,595.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,951 shares of company stock worth $855,497 in the last ninety days. 26.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Scholar Rock

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Scholar Rock in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,063,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Scholar Rock during the 3rd quarter worth $153,000. TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Scholar Rock by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 336,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,388,000 after purchasing an additional 91,371 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Scholar Rock in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Scholar Rock by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 3,335 shares in the last quarter. 91.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Scholar Rock Company Profile

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company develops Apitegromab, an inhibitor of the activation of latent myostatin that has completed the Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and SRK-181, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of cancers that are resistant to checkpoint inhibitor therapies, such as anti-PD-1 or anti-PD-L1 antibody therapies.

Featured Stories

