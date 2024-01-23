Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) Shares Gap Up to $8.37

Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.37, but opened at $8.83. Weibo shares last traded at $9.15, with a volume of 829,009 shares traded.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America cut Weibo from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $19.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com cut Weibo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Weibo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.53.

The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.29, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.98.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The information services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $442.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $440.17 million. Weibo had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 23.01%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Weibo Co. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Weibo by 149.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,059,287 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $124,002,000 after acquiring an additional 3,029,114 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Weibo during the fourth quarter valued at $39,154,000. RPD Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Weibo in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,718,000. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Weibo by 183.5% in the first quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 2,834,725 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $56,865,000 after buying an additional 1,834,725 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Weibo by 51.7% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,503,621 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $32,792,000 after buying an additional 853,528 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.81% of the company’s stock.

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.

