Welch & Forbes LLC Boosts Holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Welch & Forbes LLC increased its stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,773 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in Amphenol by 121.7% in the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,175 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Amphenol by 6.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,104,261 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,086,457,000 after acquiring an additional 2,752,517 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its stake in shares of Amphenol by 172.9% during the second quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 19,752 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 12,515 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 2.1% during the second quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 7,671 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Amphenol by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,034 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Amphenol in a report on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Amphenol from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Amphenol in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amphenol presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.38.

Insider Transactions at Amphenol

In other Amphenol news, VP David M. Silverman sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.51, for a total value of $6,713,250.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $626,570. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Amphenol news, VP David M. Silverman sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.51, for a total transaction of $6,713,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $626,570. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Livingston bought 11,839 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $84.81 per share, with a total value of $1,004,065.59. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 59,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,013,967.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:APH opened at $97.97 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $94.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Amphenol Co. has a 12 month low of $72.00 and a 12 month high of $99.93. The company has a market cap of $58.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.60, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.30.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.04. Amphenol had a return on equity of 24.57% and a net margin of 15.41%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. Amphenol’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

About Amphenol

(Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.