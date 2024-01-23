Welch & Forbes LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Welch & Forbes LLC cut its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 22.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,095 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MKT Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 13,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. FFG Retirement Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $1,075,000. Krilogy Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10.3% in the second quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 26,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after buying an additional 2,466 shares during the last quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 360,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,438,000 after purchasing an additional 2,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviance Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $203,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVW opened at $77.71 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $58.82 and a 52-week high of $78.17. The stock has a market cap of $38.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $74.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.51.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

