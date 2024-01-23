Welch & Forbes LLC Decreases Stock Position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Welch & Forbes LLC lessened its holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,482 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Northern Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $134,901,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Northern Trust by 52.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,014,774 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $178,287,000 after acquiring an additional 689,920 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in Northern Trust by 1,080.5% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 600,908 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $69,974,000 after acquiring an additional 550,006 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Northern Trust by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,711,584 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,644,763,000 after acquiring an additional 457,748 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in Northern Trust by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,306,562 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $96,869,000 after acquiring an additional 400,045 shares during the period. 81.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NTRS opened at $81.41 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $81.26 and a 200-day moving average of $75.79. The company has a market capitalization of $16.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.03, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.12. Northern Trust Co. has a 1-year low of $62.44 and a 1-year high of $99.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Northern Trust ( NASDAQ:NTRS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The asset manager reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.81). The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 9.14%. Northern Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.06%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $71.00 price target (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Northern Trust in a report on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $68.00 to $99.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $87.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Northern Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.54.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

