Welch & Forbes LLC Has $1.17 Million Position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Welch & Forbes LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 21,465 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,951 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $1,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Fastenal by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,154,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,435,637,000 after purchasing an additional 138,257 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Fastenal by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,122,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,215,000 after buying an additional 446,106 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Fastenal by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,407,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,655,000 after buying an additional 2,075,023 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Fastenal by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,092,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,243,000 after buying an additional 2,492,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Fastenal by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,502,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,642,000 after buying an additional 41,898 shares during the last quarter. 78.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Charles S. Miller sold 744 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total transaction of $47,764.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP John Lewis Soderberg sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total transaction of $25,268.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 488 shares in the company, valued at $30,826.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Charles S. Miller sold 744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total transaction of $47,764.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 85,230 shares of company stock worth $5,181,038 in the last quarter. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FAST shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Fastenal in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Fastenal from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Fastenal from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.86.

Fastenal Stock Performance

Shares of FAST stock opened at $69.91 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.23. Fastenal has a 52 week low of $48.37 and a 52 week high of $69.94. The firm has a market cap of $39.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 4.57.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. Fastenal had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 15.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Fastenal Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 31st. This is a positive change from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 69.31%.

Fastenal Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Further Reading

