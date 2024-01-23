Welch & Forbes LLC Has $211,000 Stock Holdings in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Welch & Forbes LLC trimmed its stake in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) by 11.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,140 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SU. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 163.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,402,041 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $480,908,000 after purchasing an additional 10,168,941 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Suncor Energy by 79.3% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 16,823,815 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $548,183,000 after purchasing an additional 7,438,559 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Suncor Energy in the 1st quarter worth $199,877,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in Suncor Energy by 37.6% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 19,971,205 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $585,740,000 after purchasing an additional 5,457,851 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Suncor Energy by 14,498.3% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,274,210 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $154,641,000 after purchasing an additional 5,238,081 shares during the period. 60.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SU shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, TD Securities cut shares of Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

NYSE:SU opened at $31.69 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.89, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.16. Suncor Energy Inc. has a one year low of $27.59 and a one year high of $35.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Free Report) (TSE:SU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $9.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.19 billion. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 18.26%. As a group, analysts forecast that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.393 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.96%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.00%.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products. This segment also engages in syncrude oil sands mining and upgrading operations; and marketing, supply, transportation, and risk management of crude oil, natural gas, power, and byproducts.

