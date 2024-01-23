Welch & Forbes LLC Has $321,000 Position in Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC)

Welch & Forbes LLC decreased its position in Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,290 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 602 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Southern Missouri Bancorp worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SMBC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 55,629 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,778,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 31,368 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after buying an additional 6,964 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $208,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,804 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 1,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $298,000. Institutional investors own 49.91% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 25th.

NASDAQ SMBC opened at $50.38 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $571.31 million, a PE ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 0.94. Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.28 and a 52 week high of $55.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.51.

Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.07. Southern Missouri Bancorp had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 12.28%. The firm had revenue of $41.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.98 million. Research analysts predict that Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, money market deposit accounts, saving accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

