Welch & Forbes LLC Sells 501 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Welch & Forbes LLC decreased its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 501 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SVB Wealth LLC increased its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 5,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. First National Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 13,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC increased its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 4,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MKC shares. Consumer Edge downgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Bank of America dropped their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $100.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.90.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Jeffery D. Schwartz sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.37, for a total value of $128,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 55,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,551,550.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Performance

Shares of MKC opened at $64.61 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $17.34 billion, a PE ratio of 26.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.68. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $59.13 and a 52-week high of $94.39.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This is an increase from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.00%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Profile

(Free Report)

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.