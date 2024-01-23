Welch & Forbes LLC Trims Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Welch & Forbes LLC lessened its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 805,977 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,713 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble makes up 1.9% of Welch & Forbes LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $117,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PG. Compass Ion Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $621,000. Pictet North America Advisors SA lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 11,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,697,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the period. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 292,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,659,000 after buying an additional 1,834 shares during the period. Finally, Martin & Co. Inc. TN lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 12,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Procter & Gamble Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of PG opened at $147.89 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $148.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.21. The stock has a market cap of $348.56 billion, a PE ratio of 24.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.45. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $135.83 and a 12 month high of $158.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.9407 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.04%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PG. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $177.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $169.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. StockNews.com downgraded Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $164.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.35.

Get Our Latest Research Report on PG

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 19,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.47, for a total transaction of $3,017,373.67. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,438 shares in the company, valued at $3,750,499.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 40,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.61, for a total value of $6,069,281.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,460 shares in the company, valued at $5,491,240.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 19,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.47, for a total value of $3,017,373.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,750,499.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,480 shares of company stock worth $11,264,498 over the last quarter. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Procter & Gamble Profile

(Free Report)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.