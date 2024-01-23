Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Price Target to $416.00

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $363.00 to $416.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ISRG. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $385.00 to $314.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. HSBC assumed coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Friday, November 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $318.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $400.00 to $390.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $315.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $352.85.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ISRG

Intuitive Surgical Stock Up 0.3 %

Insider Activity at Intuitive Surgical

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $375.81 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $328.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $309.94. The stock has a market cap of $132.31 billion, a PE ratio of 88.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.36. Intuitive Surgical has a 12 month low of $222.65 and a 12 month high of $379.39.

In related news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 27,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.11, for a total value of $7,123,112.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,551 shares in the company, valued at $6,125,850.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 27,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.11, for a total value of $7,123,112.35. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,125,850.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total value of $580,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,342,510. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,638 shares of company stock worth $13,470,342 in the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Intuitive Surgical

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter worth $25,000. RFP Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 166.7% in the second quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 80 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. 82.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Intuitive Surgical

(Get Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.