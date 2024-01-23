Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) Price Target Cut to $55.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Piper Sandler from $56.00 to $55.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Westamerica Bancorporation in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company.

NASDAQ:WABC opened at $51.63 on Friday. Westamerica Bancorporation has a 12 month low of $35.52 and a 12 month high of $57.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 0.60.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Westamerica Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.04%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WABC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 0.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 328,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,586,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 75.7% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 54,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after purchasing an additional 23,643 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 29.3% in the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 8,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 1,934 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,033,000. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 27.1% in the second quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 8,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 1,769 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company for the Westamerica Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. The company accepts various deposit products, including retail savings and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

