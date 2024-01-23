Whitegate Investment Counselors Inc. Acquires 46,030 Shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF)

Whitegate Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF – Free Report) by 55.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 128,880 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,030 shares during the quarter. iShares New York Muni Bond ETF makes up 2.2% of Whitegate Investment Counselors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Whitegate Investment Counselors Inc. owned about 1.19% of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF worth $6,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 434.5% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 64.1% in the 3rd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 2,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $149,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $181,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:NYF traded down $0.11 on Tuesday, reaching $53.63. 45,213 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,134. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.53 and a 200-day moving average of $52.51. iShares New York Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.15 and a twelve month high of $54.25.

iShares New York AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P AMT-Free Municipal Series 2016 IndexTM (the Index).

