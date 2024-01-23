Whitegate Investment Counselors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Whitegate Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 301,208 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 967 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up approximately 4.4% of Whitegate Investment Counselors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Whitegate Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $13,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 6,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 12,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC now owns 19,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 9,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 20.6% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.83. 8,069,863 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,331,084. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $41.48 and a 52 week high of $48.16. The firm has a market cap of $115.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.49.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

