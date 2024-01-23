Whitegate Investment Counselors Inc. Buys 100 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Whitegate Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Whitegate Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IWD. Family Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 9.7% in the second quarter. Family Asset Management LLC now owns 712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 10,423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 1,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 5,026 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Dechtman Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dechtman Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWD stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $164.75. 1,273,212 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,221,141. The firm has a market cap of $52.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $143.34 and a fifty-two week high of $166.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.44.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.