Whitegate Investment Counselors Inc. Buys New Shares in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Whitegate Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CBRE. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in CBRE Group by 57.4% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the first quarter worth $48,000. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 31.6% during the second quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 73.1% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 87.9% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. 96.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at CBRE Group

In related news, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 1,064 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.53, for a total value of $81,427.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 53,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,108,513.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CBRE traded down $0.99 on Tuesday, reaching $86.42. 989,590 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,523,639. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.39 and a beta of 1.44. CBRE Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.63 and a fifty-two week high of $94.27. The business’s 50-day moving average is $85.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.50 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 13.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CBRE shares. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI cut shares of CBRE Group from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and upped their price target for the company from $79.00 to $96.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of CBRE Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $93.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.14.

Read Our Latest Report on CBRE

CBRE Group Profile

(Free Report)

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices; industrial and retail space; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, lease administration, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.