Whitegate Investment Counselors Inc. Has $3.83 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Whitegate Investment Counselors Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 910 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Whitegate Investment Counselors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Whitegate Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $3,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IWN. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the third quarter worth $28,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the first quarter worth $30,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the third quarter worth $32,000.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF stock traded down $0.87 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $150.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,040,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,231,906. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $124.97 and a 52 week high of $158.87. The stock has a market cap of $12.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $147.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.14.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

