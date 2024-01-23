Whitegate Investment Counselors Inc. Sells 2,875 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Whitegate Investment Counselors Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 2.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 99,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,875 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF makes up approximately 3.0% of Whitegate Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Whitegate Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $9,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000.

IWP stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $104.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,232,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,025,687. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $85.00 and a 12 month high of $105.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $100.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.12.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

