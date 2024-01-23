Whitegate Investment Counselors Inc. Sells 5,255 Shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM)

Whitegate Investment Counselors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 70,942 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,255 shares during the period. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Whitegate Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Whitegate Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF were worth $3,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 39,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,882,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.97% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of SHM stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.49. 450,502 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 487,307. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $46.06 and a twelve month high of $47.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.97.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF Profile

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Capital Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Managed Money Municipal Short Term Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

