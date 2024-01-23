Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.
Wilhelmina International Price Performance
NASDAQ:WHLM opened at $4.50 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.45 and a 200 day moving average of $4.06. The company has a market capitalization of $23.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.00 and a beta of 0.51. Wilhelmina International has a 1-year low of $3.28 and a 1-year high of $4.97.
Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.47 million during the quarter. Wilhelmina International had a return on equity of 1.98% and a net margin of 2.77%.
Institutional Trading of Wilhelmina International
Wilhelmina International Company Profile
Wilhelmina International, Inc primarily engages in the fashion model management business. The company specializes in the representation and management of models, entertainers, athletes, and other talent to various clients, including retailers, designers, advertising agencies, print and electronic media and catalog companies.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Wilhelmina International
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- Higher prices at the pump? Make up for it in Baker Hughes stock
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- 3 steel stocks to play the manufacturing comeback
- How to Invest in Hotel Stocks
- Will ServiceNow continue its streak of double-digit EPS growth?
Receive News & Ratings for Wilhelmina International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wilhelmina International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.