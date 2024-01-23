Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WHLM opened at $4.50 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.45 and a 200 day moving average of $4.06. The company has a market capitalization of $23.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.00 and a beta of 0.51. Wilhelmina International has a 1-year low of $3.28 and a 1-year high of $4.97.

Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.47 million during the quarter. Wilhelmina International had a return on equity of 1.98% and a net margin of 2.77%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Wilhelmina International stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Wilhelmina International, Inc. ( NASDAQ:WHLM Free Report ) by 41.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,457 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,223 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.28% of Wilhelmina International worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 2.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wilhelmina International, Inc primarily engages in the fashion model management business. The company specializes in the representation and management of models, entertainers, athletes, and other talent to various clients, including retailers, designers, advertising agencies, print and electronic media and catalog companies.

