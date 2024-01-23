William H. Milmoe Sells 60,462 Shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) Stock

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 60,462 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.33, for a total transaction of $2,015,198.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,603,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,053,354,054.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Celsius Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CELH traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.04. The stock had a trading volume of 4,120,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,335,243. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.77. The company has a market capitalization of $12.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.50 and a beta of 1.72. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.75 and a fifty-two week high of $68.95.

Get Celsius alerts:

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $384.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.54 million. Celsius had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 160.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 104.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.24) EPS. Research analysts expect that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Celsius

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Celsius by 1,350.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Celsius in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Celsius in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Celsius by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Celsius during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. 60.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CELH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Celsius to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Celsius in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America downgraded shares of Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Celsius in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $73.33 target price on shares of Celsius in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Celsius has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.18.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CELH

Celsius Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional drinks and liquid supplements in the United States and internationally. The company offers various carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals name; dietary supplement in carbonated flavors, including apple jack'd, orangesicle, inferno punch, cherry lime, blueberry pomegranate, strawberry dragon fruit, tangerine grapefruit, and jackfruit under the CELSIUS HEAT name; and branched-chain amino acids functional energy drink that fuels muscle recovery under the CELSIUS BCCA+ENERGY name.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Celsius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celsius and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.