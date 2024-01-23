Wintrust Financial (WTFC) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ: WTFC) in the last few weeks:

1/23/2024 – Wintrust Financial had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $105.00 to $113.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/22/2024 – Wintrust Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $105.00 to $111.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/19/2024 – Wintrust Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $95.00 to $115.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

1/19/2024 – Wintrust Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $104.00 to $109.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/19/2024 – Wintrust Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $103.00 to $106.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/18/2024 – Wintrust Financial was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

1/18/2024 – Wintrust Financial had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $110.00 price target on the stock.

12/15/2023 – Wintrust Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $92.00 to $105.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/1/2023 – Wintrust Financial is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price target on the stock.

WTFC stock traded down $1.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $97.93. The stock had a trading volume of 406,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 488,064. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.21. Wintrust Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $57.48 and a 52-week high of $100.71.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by ($0.55). Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The firm had revenue of $570.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $578.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 9.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.70%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WTFC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial in the 4th quarter worth $54,595,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 148.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 883,347 shares of the bank’s stock worth $74,661,000 after purchasing an additional 528,449 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,651,381 shares of the bank’s stock worth $351,179,000 after purchasing an additional 480,942 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 136.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 664,210 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,237,000 after purchasing an additional 382,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Wintrust Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $24,689,000. 92.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

