Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Shares Sold by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lowered its holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 273,669 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 10,057 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.10% of Workday worth $58,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ORG Partners LLC lifted its stake in Workday by 7.4% in the third quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 2,822 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC lifted its stake in Workday by 17.4% in the third quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 1,713 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Workday by 7.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 105,613 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $20,933,000 after acquiring an additional 7,746 shares during the last quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Workday during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $600,000. Finally, OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd lifted its position in shares of Workday by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 37,304 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,015,000 after buying an additional 9,298 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Workday alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Workday from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Workday from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Workday in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Workday from $245.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.74.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 108,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.88, for a total value of $29,995,241.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,124,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,213,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Workday news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 108,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.88, for a total value of $29,995,241.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,124,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,213,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 1,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.03, for a total transaction of $376,779.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 88,977 shares in the company, valued at $23,759,528.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 392,775 shares of company stock worth $107,780,173 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 21.09% of the company’s stock.

Workday Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WDAY traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $289.80. 316,063 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,292,942. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Workday, Inc. has a 1-year low of $167.50 and a 1-year high of $293.71. The firm has a market cap of $76.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,207.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $265.82 and a 200-day moving average of $240.44.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.12. Workday had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 3.87%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Workday

(Free Report)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.