Xinyi Glass (OTCMKTS:XYIGF) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.88

Xinyi Glass Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XYIGF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.88 and last traded at $0.88, with a volume of 9003 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $0.91.
Xinyi Glass Stock Performance
The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.08 and a 200-day moving average of $1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.03.
Xinyi Glass Company Profile
Xinyi Glass Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, produces and sells automobile, construction, float, and other glass products for commercial and industrial applications. The company operates through three segments: Float Glass, Automobile Glass, and Architectural Glass. It is also involved in the manufacturing and sale of automobile rubber and plastic components, as well as electronic glass; trading of automobile glass; and research and trading of glass.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Xinyi Glass
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- 7 best fintech ETFs to buy now
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- Insiders buy Alibaba stock after $278 billion stimulus. What now?
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- 3 reasons to buy Meta stock ahead of earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Xinyi Glass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xinyi Glass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.