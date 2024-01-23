XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) Shares Gap Up to $9.34

Shares of XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.34, but opened at $9.79. XPeng shares last traded at $10.02, with a volume of 7,539,068 shares.
XPeng Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.36 and a beta of 3.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.99.
XPeng (NYSE:XPEV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter. XPeng had a negative return on equity of 33.81% and a negative net margin of 50.07%. On average, analysts forecast that XPeng Inc. will post -1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of XPeng
About XPeng
XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles (EV) in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3, G3i, and G9 names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 and P7i names; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, maintenance, super charging, technical support, auto financing, insurance technology support, ride-hailing, automotive loan referral, and other services, as well as vehicle leasing and insurance agency services.
