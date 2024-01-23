XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) Shares Gap Up to $9.34

Shares of XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.34, but opened at $9.79. XPeng shares last traded at $10.02, with a volume of 7,539,068 shares.

XPeng Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.36 and a beta of 3.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.99.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter. XPeng had a negative return on equity of 33.81% and a negative net margin of 50.07%. On average, analysts forecast that XPeng Inc. will post -1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of XPeng

About XPeng

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of XPeng by 22.6% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in XPeng by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in XPeng by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in XPeng by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 9,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of XPeng by 7.1% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.86% of the company’s stock.

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles (EV) in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3, G3i, and G9 names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 and P7i names; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, maintenance, super charging, technical support, auto financing, insurance technology support, ride-hailing, automotive loan referral, and other services, as well as vehicle leasing and insurance agency services.

