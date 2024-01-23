Zambesigold (ZGD) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $15.53 Million

Zambesigold (ZGD) traded 14.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. One Zambesigold token can now be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000352 BTC on exchanges. Zambesigold has a total market capitalization of $15.53 million and $1,675.29 worth of Zambesigold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Zambesigold has traded down 9.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Zambesigold

Zambesigold launched on May 11th, 2022. Zambesigold’s total supply is 177,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 111,000,000 tokens. Zambesigold’s official website is zambesigold.co.za. Zambesigold’s official Twitter account is @zgdtoken?t=lejewjxyyfwk79atzv_z5g&s=09 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Zambesigold

According to CryptoCompare, “ZambesiGold (ZGD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022 on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20), backed by actual gold and supported by Zambesi Gold (Pty) Ltd’s mining operations. The company specialises in acquiring and developing specific mining assets, and the ZGD token’s value is directly linked to these tangible gold and mining activities. Committed to avoiding fractional lending, ZambesiGold maintains a fixed token supply to prevent inflation.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zambesigold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zambesigold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zambesigold using one of the exchanges listed above.

