ZClassic Reaches Market Cap of $635,137.59 (ZCL)

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 23rd. ZClassic has a total market cap of $635,137.59 and approximately $422.35 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ZClassic has traded down 19% against the US dollar. One ZClassic coin can currently be purchased for $0.0684 or 0.00000176 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.24 or 0.00054563 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.02 or 0.00054005 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.34 or 0.00018858 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000582 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000600 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

About ZClassic

ZClassic (ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 6th, 2016. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. The official message board for ZClassic is t.me/zclassicce_announcement. ZClassic’s official website is zclassic.org. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder’s reward. This founder’s reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder’s reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.

ZClassic Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZClassic using one of the exchanges listed above.

