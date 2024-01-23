Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Shares Down 4.8%

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Free Report) fell 4.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $13.06 and last traded at $13.14. 151,045 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 671,717 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.80.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ZNTL. Wedbush downgraded shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs lowered shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.14.

Get Zentalis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 2.8 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.31 and its 200-day moving average is $19.16.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.13. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.96) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Zentalis Pharmaceuticals

In other Zentalis Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Kimberly Blackwell bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.29 per share, for a total transaction of $51,450.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 254,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,621,892. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director David Michael Johnson bought 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.88 per share, for a total transaction of $167,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 144,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,426,563.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kimberly Blackwell acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.29 per share, with a total value of $51,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 254,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,621,892. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zentalis Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 284.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 105,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,871,000 after buying an additional 78,102 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 378.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after buying an additional 7,139 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after purchasing an additional 2,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,221,000.

About Zentalis Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its products candidatures include the ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of inhibitor for advanced solid tumors and hematological malignancies; in Phase 2 clinical trial as a monotherapy for the treatment of uterine serous carcinoma indications; Phase 2 clinical trial in Cyclin E1 driven high-grade serous ovarian cancer, fallopian tube, or primary peritoneal cancer; Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with PARPi for platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in platinum-resistant ovarian, and peritoneal or fallopian tube cancer; Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in relapsed or refractory osteosarcoma; Phase 1/2 clinical trial with encorafenib and cetuximab for mutant metastatic colorectal cancer; and Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in pancreatic cancer.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.