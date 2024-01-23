Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Stock Position Lowered by Sentry Investment Management LLC

Sentry Investment Management LLC lessened its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 18.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 612 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 16,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,812,000 after acquiring an additional 2,228 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471 shares during the last quarter. West Coast Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 61,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,709,000 after acquiring an additional 10,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 1,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

In other Zoetis news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.84, for a total value of $2,298,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,052,116.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,883,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.84, for a total value of $2,298,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,052,116.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,346 shares of company stock valued at $3,139,405 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

ZTS traded down $2.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $189.06. 282,117 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,768,768. The stock has a market cap of $86.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.85. Zoetis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $151.03 and a fifty-two week high of $201.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 3.87 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $188.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $181.45.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 52.22% and a net margin of 27.24%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be given a $0.432 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. This is a boost from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Zoetis’s payout ratio is currently 35.16%.

ZTS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Zoetis from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Zoetis from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Zoetis from $190.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com downgraded Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Zoetis in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $237.00 price target on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.78.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

