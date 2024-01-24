10,400 Shares in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) Acquired by Capula Management Ltd

Capula Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 10,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $778,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MED. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Medifast by 4.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,488 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Medifast by 3.4% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Medifast by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 757 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Medifast by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,253 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Medifast by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,310 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MED shares. Stephens began coverage on shares of Medifast in a report on Friday, October 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Medifast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th.

MED traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.01. 61,071 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 358,901. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $588.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.20. Medifast, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.44 and a 1-year high of $118.46.

Medifast (NYSE:MED – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The specialty retailer reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $1.10. The business had revenue of $235.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.10 million. Medifast had a return on equity of 76.08% and a net margin of 9.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Medifast, Inc. will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, cereal crunch, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, pudding, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the OPTAVIA, Optimal Health by Take Shape for Life, and Flavors of Home brands.

