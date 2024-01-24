1,331 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Acquired by Briaud Financial Planning Inc

Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 112.1% in the 2nd quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPLV stock traded down $0.60 on Wednesday, reaching $62.43. 1,871,622 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,750,983. The company has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.69. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 12-month low of $57.17 and a 12-month high of $64.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $62.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.20.

About Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

