1,348 Shares in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) Purchased by Column Capital Advisors LLC

Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,348 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 573 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Trading Down 3.1 %

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF stock opened at $94.33 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.03. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a 12 month low of $63.79 and a 12 month high of $97.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.32.

About SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

