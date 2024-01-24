13,994 Shares in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Acquired by STF Management LP

STF Management LP bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 13,994 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 273.2% during the second quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 974 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. 57.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Trading Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ:WBA opened at $22.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.76 billion, a PE ratio of 34.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.68 and a 52-week high of $37.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.26.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Cuts Dividend

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $36.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.95 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 0.40%. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 290.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 15,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.05, for a total value of $350,567.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, CEO Timothy C. Wentworth purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.22 per share, with a total value of $242,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 585,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,171,654.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 15,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.05, for a total value of $350,567.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WBA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $26.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. TheStreet raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Friday, December 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.25.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

