14,146 Shares in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) Purchased by Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd

Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd bought a new stake in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 14,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,176,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Toro by 1.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 49,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,262,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in Toro by 37.2% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Toro by 7.6% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 60,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,309,000 after purchasing an additional 4,269 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Toro by 2.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 883,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,558,000 after purchasing an additional 23,223 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Toro by 9.2% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 37,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,144 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Toro in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Toro from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, DA Davidson cut Toro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Toro news, Director Janet Katherine Cooper sold 939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.05, for a total value of $93,007.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,660 shares in the company, valued at $164,423. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Janet Katherine Cooper sold 939 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.05, for a total transaction of $93,007.95. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,423. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Kurt D. Svendsen sold 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.27, for a total value of $471,696.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,056,599.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,399 shares of company stock valued at $729,874 over the last quarter. 2.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Toro Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE TTC opened at $93.71 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.90. The Toro Company has a 12 month low of $78.35 and a 12 month high of $117.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.94 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 20th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.15. Toro had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 7.24%. The company had revenue of $983.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. Toro’s revenue was down 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that The Toro Company will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Toro Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 26th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. This is a positive change from Toro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Toro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.01%.

Toro Profile

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, markets, and sells professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through two segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

